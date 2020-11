This offer is for walk-up ticketing only and proof of service must be shown.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara wants to thank those who have served and those currently serving in the military for their service to our country.

On Veterans Day, next Wednesday November 11, the aquarium will be offering them free admission. The offer is for walk-up ticketing only and a proof of service must be shown.

The Aquarium is located at 701 Whirlpool St. in Niagara Falls and will be open on Veterans Day from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.