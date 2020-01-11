Erie County SPCA waives adoption fees for active, former military

Through November 11, members of the military and veterans can adopt most pets 5 months or older with no adoption fee.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Veteran's Day coming up, local businesses and organizations are finding ways to recognize our armed forces.

The SPCA Serving Erie County is offering active and former military members free adoptions for a new furry friend during its "Vets & Pets" event.

Anyone who is active duty, reserves, honorably discharged, service-disabled or retired is eligible. The SPCA will require military ID or DD214 to be presented as proof.

The SPCA will waive adoption fees for most animals five months or older who meet the above criteria through to November 11.

Adoptions are available at the SPCA's West Seneca shelter at 300 Harlem Road and all offsite SPCA locations.