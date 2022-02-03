Restaurant owner asking for help after fire in West Seneca destroys building

Kim Hammerl learned her insurance is not enough to cover the cost to rebuild. It won't even cover the cost of kitchen equipment for Buffalo's Best Catering.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A restaurant owner who lost everything in a fire is now asking for help from the community.

After the West Seneca building that Buffalo's Best Catering called home was determined to be a total loss, Kim Hammerl learned her insurance is not enough to cover the cost to rebuild. It won't even cover the cost of kitchen equipment.

Her friend, Dana Burgio, says Hammerl needs help.

"She was devastated," Burgio said. "She found out she was under-insured, and just the financial hardship, especially after COVID and struggling in the restaurant business."

Hammerl is also looking for a new location for her business, so that her employees can keep working.