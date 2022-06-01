West Seneca highway workers put borrowed plows to work

Highway Superintendent Brian Adams says he has a resilient crew that's used to adjusting to changes on the fly.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Navigating the roads during a blast of lake effect snow isn't usually a very pleasant experience. But imagine doing it from behind the wheel of a huge piece of machinery that you haven't operated before.

That's what some drivers with the Town of West Seneca Highway Department were doing on Thursday morning. In the aftermath of their Christmas Day fire, which left seven of their 17 trucks out of service, other towns and municipalities stepped up and lent them trucks in preparation for the storm.

But as Highway Superintendent Brian Adams told 2 On Your Side, that only left a little time for training.

"It's been amazing. The support is really awesome," he said. "All these municipalities have stepped up and helped us out, which we were really grateful for. It's a little challenging for the guys, operating the vehicles, just because every truck is set up a bit different, so minor adjustments here and there, but you know, our crews have been great and really stepping up to the plate."

Adams says that he has a resilient crew that's used to adjusting on the fly.

"We did some training, walking through with their mechanics, each town's mechanics," he said. "Kind of going through the trucks, and the other day we were out for a little bit, which we worked out some kinks as well. So this is a real go at it, but our guys are very capable. I'm extremely proud of everyone that has stepped up and we're ready for it."