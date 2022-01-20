West Seneca Police asking for public's help locating missing 53-year-old man

Milton Monnin, 53, suffers from schizophrenia, as well as a traumatic brain injury. Police say he may be in need of medical attention.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department has issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for a 53-year-old man.

Police say Milton Monnin was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 19. He was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Transit Road, south of Seneca Creek Road.

Monnin is a White man with brown hair, brown eyes and a long goatee. He is said to be 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Police say he may be walking with a cane.

At this time it is believed that Monnin was traveling on foot. He is believed to be wearing a dark colored Columbia jacket and sunglasses.

Monnin suffers from schizophrenia, as well as a traumatic brain injury. Police say he may be in need of medical attention.