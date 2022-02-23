Fire closes part of Ridge Road in West Seneca

Both westbound 219 exits at Ridge Road are also closed due to the fire, which is at the Buffalo's Best Catering building at 1436 Ridge Road.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A fire in West Seneca has closed Ridge Road in both directions, west of the 190 and Route 219.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area as firefighters combat the blaze.

West Seneca, East Seneca, Orchard Park and Lackawanna fire departments are on the scene. Shortly past 6 p.m., West Seneca Police reported that everyone was safely out of the building.