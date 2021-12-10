West Seneca postponing tree lighting ceremony due to weather

The celebration is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. behind the West Seneca Town Hall.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — With inclement weather in the forecast this weekend, West Seneca is postponing its first ever Christmas tree lighting celebration.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, but with high winds in the forecast, the event has been pushed back a week.

The celebration is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. behind the West Seneca Town Hall. The event will feature holiday musical entertainment, fire trucks, food trucks and children's activities including Santa's workshop.

For more information contact Dave Driscoll at (716) 697-1468 or Lynn Driscoll at (716) 725-7744.