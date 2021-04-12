Rotary Rink tree lighting tonight marks official opening of free ice skating season downtown

The tree lighting is set to take place at 6 PM followed by a fireworks display, visits with Santa and free horse and wagon rides.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ice skating season will kick off with a bang tonight at Rotary Rink in downtown Buffalo starting at 5 PM.

The annual Christmas tree lighting is set for 6PM, followed by a fireworks display over Fountain Plaza.

The good times continue immediately after the fireworks with visits with Santa, from 6:30-8 PM, free horse and wagon rides, visits with live reindeer and more. The Lunch Box will also be on hand with bites available for purchase.

Ice skating is free and ice skate rental is available, $2 for children and $3 for adults.