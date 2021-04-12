x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rotary Rink tree lighting tonight marks official opening of free ice skating season downtown

The tree lighting is set to take place at 6 PM followed by a fireworks display, visits with Santa and free horse and wagon rides.
Credit: WGRZ
Rotary Rink

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ice skating season will kick off with a bang tonight at Rotary Rink in downtown Buffalo starting at 5 PM.

The annual Christmas tree lighting is set for 6PM, followed by a fireworks display over Fountain Plaza. 

The good times continue immediately after the fireworks with visits with Santa, from 6:30-8 PM, free horse and wagon rides, visits with live reindeer and more. The Lunch Box will also be on hand with bites available for purchase.

Ice skating is free and ice skate rental is available, $2 for children and $3 for adults. 

More information can be found here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Local leaders, business owners push to have a say in Bills stadium negotiations