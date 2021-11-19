BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join WGRZ Ch. 2 for the annual Roswell Park Tree of Hope Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, December 10th, 4;30p-6:30pm in Roswell Park's Kaminsky Park & Gardens.
Come celebrate the start of the holiday season at this community celebration with a candle lighting ceremony, live music and a beautiful light show illuminating Roswell Park's Kaminsky Park & Gardens.
Those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are welcome to be part of this free outdoor event held in honor of all who are touched by cancer. All guests will be required to pre-register for this event. Click Here to register, attendance will be limited, reservations are limited to 4 attendees per party to limit capacity during COVID-19.
Watch WGRZ Ch.2 on Friday, Dec. 10th 4pm-6:30pm for live coverage of the 2021 Roswell Park Tree of Hope Tree Lighting.