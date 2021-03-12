Holiday season well underway in WNY

From tree lightings to toy drives, folks are getting into the spirit of the season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season all around WNY.

Friday night was a busy one and with the milder weather we've been having, folks are getting out to take advantage of all the fun and festivities.

The spirit was alive and well in North Buffalo. People showed up for the Hertel Avenue Christmas tree lighting and holiday walk. It kicked off at St. Margaret's Church where kids got to meet with Santa. From there, people made their way up and down Hertel to support local businesses by doing a little shopping.

Not too far away, the Village of Kenmore held it's annual tree lighting ceremony. Mr. and Mrs. Claus made their way over from North Buffalo to help kick off the big event at the Kenmore Village Green. They arrived on a fire truck and took time to meet with all of the children. Kids also got to get up close with real reindeer and enjoy some hot cocoa and carriage rides.

Over at radio station WUFO, children were treated to some early Christmas presents as part of the station's 'A Soulful Christmas' taking place throughout the historic Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. Organizers there said they are happy to bring people back again for the holidays.

"People not only want to get out and be together and be with other people know they'll celebrating the rich history that Buffalo offers, but they want to come out and be part of you know, an activated community", said Terry Alford with the Michigan St. Heritage Corridor. "You know, that this promotes and celebrates our vibrancy, not just our history, but our enthusiasm for better things that are coming."