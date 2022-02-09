West Seneca Pizza bakes familiar recipes at French Lea Road site

West Seneca Pizza is now open at 16 French Lea Road, site of the former Chubby’s Pizza.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Pizza is now open at 16 French Lea Road, site of the former Chubby’s Pizza.

It’s the first restaurant venture for owners Trish and Dennis Abbey, though she brings many years of experience as a manager with Dunkin’ Donuts and previously working at her parents’ longtime restaurant in Dansville.

The couple – he works for UPS full-time – moved to Depew about 10 years ago and eventually started looking for investment opportunities near their home.