Hen House flies the coop with more expansion planned in the City of Tonawanda

Now, owner Sal Andolina is getting ready to put a full-sized food truck on the road this spring twice the size of the former trailer.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Less than a year after launching his business, Sal Andolina is planning a second expansion for Hen House Nashville Hot Chicken in Tonawanda.

Andolina put his food trailer on the road in April, then took over the kitchen at The Dome Stadium Bar at 200 Main St. in August with catering and banquet opportunities upstairs.

