Where to go Out 2 Eat for Valentine's Day

Out 2 Eat explores breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for Valentine's Day around Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not only is Valentine's Day a Monday this year, it's also the day after the Super Bowl. So it might sneak up on you. Daybreak's Lauren Hall is here to help you plan, as she takes us Out 2 Eat.

If you want to start or end your Valentine's Day with a homemade sweet treet or try a rose mocha latte, then you'll have to put the brand new bakery that just opened in opened in the Village of Orchard Park on your list.

In addition to all their daily desserts, The Grange Outpost will be baking pastry hearts, conversation heart cookies, brownies for two, and even a cut-out cookie decorating kit to do at home.

The bakery is the latest venture from Caryn Dujanovich and Brad Rowell, owners of The Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg and West Rose in Ellicottville. It's open Wednesday through Sunday on North Buffalo Road. You can grab and go at the coffee bar or pre-order online.

The Grange Outpost

4326 North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park

(716) 217-4100

www.grangeoutpost.com

Pre-Valentine's Downtown Date Night

For a downtown Valentines dinner date spot, what's more romantic than a rose?

At the Rose Bar and Grille inside the Fairmont Creamery Building, Owner Latissa "Lisa" Roosevelt, her family, and dedicated staff are celebrating the restaurant's third anniversary this month.

"We believe in wholeheartedly what our motto is," Roosevelt told 2 On Your Side. "We're a friendly place in downtown Buffalo, we have great food, great drinks, and an awesome atmosphere."

Head Chef Robert Jackson will be preparing a special pre-Valentine's Day menu on Saturday, Feb. 12, including salmon, prime rib, and roast chicken. The restaurant has a kid's menu, too.

"All we're asking is that people just come out and give us a try. I'm sure when they do come, they'll be coming back and they'll be telling others about us," Roosevelt said.

The Rose Bar and Grille

199 Scott Street

(716) 424-2007

www.therose-buffalo.com

Lunch Date

If you're looking for a lunch date spot, Caitlin and Tom Moriarty invite you to visit Moriarty Meats on Elmwood in North Buffalo. It's part butchershop, part cafe.

"We open to lunch Wednesday through Saturday, so we won't be open on Valentine's Day, but for those who can make an early lunch date, we'd love to have you," Caitlin said.

If you're in the mood for a home cooked meal of your own creation, the Moriarty's can also hook you up with their large selection of locally raised whole animal meals.

"Tenderloins, ribeyes, strips, things of that nature," Tom Moriarty said. "We're also going to feature some different things that could be good for two. Long Island duck breasts, veal cutlets, as long as any other cut that comes off pork, lamb, or beef."

Moriarty Meats

1650 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

(716) 239-8465

www.moriartymeats.com

Heart-Shaped Pizza