Movie and a beer? Dipson Theatres adding alcohol options at five more sites

Dipson added alcohol at its Amherst location several years ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dipson Theatre Inc. has applied for liquor licenses for five more of its movie theaters in Lancaster, Buffalo and Lakewood and inside the Eastern Hills Mall and McKinley Mall.

The applications follow a state law that allows theaters to sell beer without requiring individual tables or a commercial kitchen as previously required. Dipson added alcohol at its Amherst location several years ago.

“With the restrictions that New York state put in now gone, we’re able to go ahead and apply and not have to worry about putting in tables or serving food,” said Bryan Spokane, vice president of the Williamsville-based theater chain.