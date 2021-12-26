West Seneca mulls options after losing 3 plows in weekend fire

Other towns and even Erie County have offered to lend West Seneca plows when needed during the winter months.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — This is the time of the year when we normally see plows on the road covered in snow, but in West Seneca, a few were left covered in soot on Saturday.

At least three West Seneca town plows were lost in a weekend fire, one plow is still being evaluated for salvage. Some other pieces of equipment may be saved, and the fleet is still being evaluated. But it's winter and this is critical equipment.

"It's Buffalo, and Mother Nature is unpredictable," West Seneca highway superintendent Brian Adams said during an emergency public meeting on Sunday. "We can get hit with a storm at any time.

"We were already kind of short on vehicles with the different vendors and production standpoint of equipment, so we were kind of right on borderline of necessities of what we needed. It's devastating now, to be down a few other pieces of equipment."

