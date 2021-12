According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, West Winspear Avenue is blocked off at Main Street due to the fire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire early Tuesday morning in the city's University Heights neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on West Winspear Avenue.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, West Winspear Avenue is blocked off at Main Street due to the fire.