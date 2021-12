The fire started just after 5 p.m. on the 1500 block of Broadway, west of Bailey Avenue. No injuries were reported.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Red Cross is assisting two people after a fire ripped through a Broadway home on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo said the fire started just after 5 p.m. on the 1500 block of Broadway, west of Bailey Avenue. The damage was estimated at $200,000.

Fire officials say the blaze began on an upper floor, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.