Crews were called to the West Seneca Highway Department shortly after 2 a.m. on reports of large flames coming from the commercial property.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Firefighters in West Seneca spent Christmas morning battling a structure fire.

Crews were called to the West Seneca Highway Department shortly after 2 a.m. on reports of large flames coming from the commercial property.

Also, police said crews were able to save a home off of Angle Road from being a total loss when an attached garage caught fire

Both fires are still under investigation.