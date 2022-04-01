Buffalo-area highway agencies adjust amid COVID, in addition to usual storm preps

While some agencies have plow operators out sick, the ones we spoke to say they don't expect it to have any major impact on their ability to clear roads.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While they anticipate that a pending winter storm in Western New York will be a significant event, area highway crews are prepping for it not much different than they ordinarily would.

Although, in some cases, there has had to be some minor adjustments for what we'll call the Covid effect

As COVID has affected businesses and schools and their ability to open due to lack of staff, it stands to reason there might be some plow operators unable to come into work over the next few days.

"We, like every industry, have folks who have COVID and have to be out because of that," confirmed Buffalo Streets Commissioner Michael Finn.

However, the City of Buffalo like other municipalities we spoke with says it is prepared for that too.

"The division of streets is primarily responsible for snow plowing but we are able to pull some employees from parks, from water, and even the Buffalo Sewer Authority is able to provide employees so we can backfill any vacancies we have," explained Finn, who says he doesn't anticipate any great difficulty in getting streets plowed simply due to Covid absences.

The NY State Thruway Authority also says it has some operators state out sick, but will bring others in from other parts of the state not as affected by the storm.

Erie County spokesperson Peter Anderson said in an email, "We have had a few employees in each district test positive but at this time we have sufficient staff to handle the upcoming snow event for Wednesday and Thursday."

Meanwhile, West Seneca has another issue, dealing with the aftermath of a Christmas fire at its town highway barn, which resulted in the loss of seven trucks from their fleet of 17.

However, several other towns and the county have sent spare trucks to make up the difference

"You always hear about Buffalo and Western New York and the City of Good Neighbors and it's totally true," said West Seneca Highway Superintendent Brian Adams, as he stood not far from a line of plows emblazoned with logos from the towns of Grand Island, Cheektowaga, Aurora, Clarence Hamburg, and others.

Offset by the orange colored equipment used by West Seneca, they symbolized a rainbow of cooperation and neighborliness.