Wegmans Pharmacy ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Supermarket Pharmacies"

NEW YORK — Wegmans Pharmacy has been ranked number one in "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Supermarket Pharmacies" for the third year in a row.

The U.S. Pharmacy Study is done by J.D. Power. The study gave Wegmans Pharmacy a score of 904 out of a 1,000-point scale.

The study measures customer satisfaction among all categories of 'brick and mortar' pharmacies, including chain drug stores, mass merchants and supermarkets, as well as mail-order pharmacies. This study is based on responses from nearly 13,400 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription from June 2019 through May 2020.

"We're honored to received the highest satisfaction rating among supermarket pharmacies for the third year in a row,” said John Carlo, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This recognition is a direct result of the care and dedication that our pharmacy employees provide to their customers every day.”