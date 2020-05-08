Wegmans Pharmacy ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Supermarket Pharmacies"

NEW YORK — Wegmans Pharmacy has been ranked number one in "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Supermarket Pharmacies" for the third year in a row.
The U.S. Pharmacy Study is done by J.D. Power. The study gave Wegmans Pharmacy a score of 904 out of a 1,000-point scale.
The study measures customer satisfaction among all categories of 'brick and mortar' pharmacies, including chain drug stores, mass merchants and supermarkets, as well as mail-order pharmacies. This study is based on responses from nearly 13,400 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription from June 2019 through May 2020.
"We're honored to received the highest satisfaction rating among supermarket pharmacies for the third year in a row,” said John Carlo, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This recognition is a direct result of the care and dedication that our pharmacy employees provide to their customers every day.”
For the third straight year, Wegmans beat out other supermarket giants like Publix, Kroger and Winn-Dixie.