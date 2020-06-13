Wegmans extends shopping hours in New York stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In result of the coronavirus pandemic, supermarkets and stores have made many adjustments to ensure employees and customers stay safe and healthy while they shop.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to improve in New York State, Wegmans announced it is extending its hours starting Sunday.
All Wegmans stores across New York State will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight every day for the foreseeable future.
A spokesperson for Wegmans released the following statement:
We are continually reassessing and will continue to do our best to listen and serve the needs of our customers and communities.
The grocery store cut its hours back in March in result of the pandemic. The chain says the change in hours allowed store employees to do a thorough cleaning and restock shelves.