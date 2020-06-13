Wegmans extends shopping hours in New York stores

All Wegmans stores across New York State will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight every day for the foreseeable future.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In result of the coronavirus pandemic, supermarkets and stores have made many adjustments to ensure employees and customers stay safe and healthy while they shop.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to improve in New York State, Wegmans announced it is extending its hours starting Sunday.

A spokesperson for Wegmans released the following statement:

We are continually reassessing and will continue to do our best to listen and serve the needs of our customers and communities.