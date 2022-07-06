Waterfront Village condo sells for $950,000 after 10 days on market

Aleri Holding Corp., led by businessman Jody Miller, bought the three-bedroom, 2,973-square-foot condo in Waterfront Village’s Gull Landing complex in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Waterfront Village condo previously owned by a former Erie County district attorney and his wife has been sold for $950,000.

Aleri Holding Corp., led by businessman Jody Miller, bought the three-bedroom, 2,973-square-foot condo in Waterfront Village’s Gull Landing complex in Buffalo, according to a June 30 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office. Aleri Holding Corp. has a Vero Beach, Fla., address listed on the county deed.

The fourth-floor unit (404) had been owned by Catherine Clark, widow of three-term district attorney Frank Clark III. Frank Clark, who retired in 2009, died in 2017.