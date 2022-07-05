$2.73 million Larkin Development project to turn Seneca St. landmark into apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $2.375 million project by the Larkin Development Group will turn the long-vacant Larkin Men's Club on Seneca Street into a market-rate apartment building.
The project is the developer's latest in the Larkin District and its first since opening the nearby 70-apartment Millrace Commons building in August 2021.
“Our goal was always to take this project on once we finished Millrace" Commons, said Kayla Zemsky, Larkin Development Group project manager.
