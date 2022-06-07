Rachel's Mediterranean Grill opens 15th location

The newest restaurant is in Tonawanda located on Sheridan and Delaware.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo favorite is expanding once again!

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill is hosting a grand opening for its newest location in Tonawanda on Sheridan and Delaware Thursday, July 7th.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. and is hosted by the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration will feature food, giveaways and items donated by the Sabres and the bills - plus an appearance by some Buffalo Sabres!

🚨 TONAWANDA + KENMORE - We’ve arrived!



Join us Thursday, July 7th at 10:30 AM for the grand opening of our newest location on Sheridan and Delaware. Exclusive giveaway baskets from @BuffaloBills and @BuffaloSabres ❤️💙



📍3611 Delaware Avenue Buffalo NY 14217 pic.twitter.com/ZzYiJNf7gZ — Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill (@RachelsGrill) July 6, 2022

The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Buffalo by the Khoury Family and has quickly grown to 15 locations throughout Western New York and Texas.

Rachels' management says they plan to continue to expand not only in Buffalo, but also Rochester and Syracuse.

"Our initial plan was to travel up the I-90 as the demand increased, and now, we're getting requests from all over as we're growing," said Brandon Guzda, Director of Operations for Rachel's. "It's nowhere near done yet."