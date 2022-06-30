The BFLO Store to move its flagship location from Eastern Hills Mall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The BFLO Store is moving its flagship location and events center at the Eastern Hills Mall.
The Buffalo retailer, which has four storefronts, isn’t moving far. Owner Nathan Mroz is taking his experience-focused shopping concept to Transitown Plaza, 4221 Transit Road, Williamsville.
“My vision for The BFLO Store has always been to constantly evolve and bring new ideas for our loyal clientele,” he said in a press release. “We learned that our BFLO District building was not part of the ownership’s long-term plan for the mall site and recently made the decision to make the move to continue to grow and create amazing spaces for our region.”
