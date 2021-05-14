Niagara River habitat improvement project underway

$2.2 million Spicer Creek Wildlife Management Area Restoration will add habitat and protect the shoreline.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Work is underway to restore an additional 16 acres of habitat along the Grand Island shoreline and within the Niagara River.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes National Program Office (GLNPO) provided details Friday about the $2.2 million project at the Spicer Creek Wildlife Management area. The WMA is a 34-acre property managed by DEC and located along East River Road in the town of Grand Island.

“Returning native habitat to the Niagara River shoreline is vital to advancing restoration efforts along this important international waterway,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “This state-federal partnership will bolster local fish and wildlife habitat to nourish the river’s shoreline and provide ecological dividends for generations to come.”