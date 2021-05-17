Niagara Falls Water Board to begin fire hydrant testing

If work is taking place in your neighborhood, you may temporarily experience low water pressure or discolored, rusty water

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The annual testing of fire hydrants is underway in the City of Niagara Falls.

Work is taking place to make sure there is enough water pressure available in each hydrant in the event of a fire. It can also lead to the discovery of leaks or partially closed valves that need attention. When testing is complete, hydrant caps are cleaned and threads are lubricated to make hydrants easier for firefighters to operate.