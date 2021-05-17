Niagara Falls Water Board to begin fire hydrant testing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The annual testing of fire hydrants is underway in the City of Niagara Falls.
Work is taking place to make sure there is enough water pressure available in each hydrant in the event of a fire. It can also lead to the discovery of leaks or partially closed valves that need attention. When testing is complete, hydrant caps are cleaned and threads are lubricated to make hydrants easier for firefighters to operate.
Crews are getting started in the north part of the city, ultimately working their way through the rest of the city. If they are in your neighborhood, you may temporarily experience low water pressure or discolored, rusty water. The Niagara Falls Water Board says despite the color, the water remains safe to drink during the testing process.