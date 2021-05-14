FLOATmingos return to Hoyt Lake for the summer

There are a total of nine floats you can rent out this summer starting Saturday, May 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something fun to do with the family, head to Hoyt Lake!

Starting Saturday, May 16, the FLOATmingos are making their return. You can rent out one of the nine floats, or you can also rent rowboats.

“Our partnership with the Buffalo Maritime Center and Hoyt Lake Rowboats is appreciated in offering this exciting community amenity as a fun boating option this summer,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “Park use has increased by 40% and as we embark on a new park season, we strive to provide you, and your friends and family, with healthy green spaces to relax, rejuvenate and re-energize. An activity such as this is a tribute to the spirit of Buffalo and our cooperative resilience.”

Rowboat and FLOATmingo rentals are available daily from noon until 8 p.m., weather depending. You can rent a rowboat for $10 for 30 minutes and $15 for 30 minutes for the FLOATmingo paddle boat.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by clicking here.