Water bikes, pedal and paddle boats return to Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to keep cool now that the warmer weather is here?
Look no further than Buffalo's waterfront. Water bikes, pedal and paddleboats have returned after taking last summer off due to the pandemic.
The pedal and paddleboats are located on the man-made canals by the Explore and More Children's Museum, the water bikes at the Buffalo River and Outer Harbor.
Both the bikes and the boats are open on weekends from 11 AM - 7 PM until June 26th then the water bikes will be seven days a week at that time and the boats Noon - 7 PM weekends only through Labor Day.