New attractions at Buffalo Naval and Military Park

Attraction is largest inland military park in the United States

Buffalo is lucky to have the largest inland naval and military park in the country, and this spring is filled with inspirational and informative events.

There is a new exhibit dedicated to World War II, and WNY's role in the victory.

The park is situated on Buffalo's waterfront and is home to four decommissioned Naval vessels that served in military conflicts at one time.

They are excited to be open and welcoming visitors again after being closed due to COVID-19 for much of 2020. They are open Wednesday– Sunday from 10:00am – 5:00pm. The last ticket is sold daily at 4:00pm.