BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo non-profit that helps hospital patients and their families with a place to stay during treatments is also showing some love for local restaurants.

Kevin Guest House started a virtual bingo game to raise money while also encouraging people to order takeout from Western New York restaurants that are open.

Bingo cards are $25 and will be sent by email. The price covers the cost of a night's stay at the house.

To play, order food and mark the corresponding square. When you get bingo, take a picture of your card and post it on social media. You have to tag the restaurant and Kevin Guest House for a chance to win different prizes.

"Every non profit is trying to think of ways to virtually get their name out there in such an unprecedented time. This is one way we thought that people could talk about us a little bit more. We're kind of a little bit of the unknown little house on the medical campus," said Lynsey Weaver, executive director of the Kevin Guest House.

Kevin Guest House typically has a dinner program where volunteers come to the home and cook for the guests staying there, but it's on hold right now due to the NY on PAUSE order and social distancing guidelines.

Instead, you can donate gift cards and coordinate with KGH to donate a meal to the house.

