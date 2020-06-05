MARILLA, N.Y. — A Western New York non-profit animal shelter is helping to ease the burden on pet owners who may be faced with financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pet Connection Programs, Inc. is donating extra pet food to area dog and cat owners.

President Julie Garvey has been sharing donations she gets from local businesses, like Tops and the local Purina factory.

Normally she gives to pet food pantries, but many are closed since they're housed in churches so she's doing no-contact deliveries instead.

"We don't want to see these pets taken to shelters out of desperation, so we feel this is solution to keep everyone going through all of this. We've just got to get through it," Garvey said.

So far she has given away more than 7,000 pounds of dry pet food.

Started in 1984, the Marilla-based shelter specializes in pregnant dogs and cats, along with puppies and kittens who are still nursing.

The shelter is currently caring for about 60 animals, and more are on the way.

"It's now kitten season, and we're starting to get the pregnant ones in and the ones found with very young kittens. We, as a non-profit animal shelter, need help from the public as well to get through this," Garvey said.

Garvey said they're always looking for donations of money, food and cat litter, but the need is especially great right now since a big fundraiser was recently cancelled. She expects others will also be cancelled due to social distancing rules and stay-at-home guidelines.

If you are a pet owner in need or would like to donate, you can call or text Pet Connection at (716) 998-8586.

Click here for more information on donations and pet adoptions.

