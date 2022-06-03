University Heights mainstay The Steer to reopen with seven-day-a-week model

The bar/restaurant at 3151 Main St. is slated to reopen by late June for dinner service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten months after shutting down both of his restaurants, Tucker Curtin is reopening the Steer Restaurant & Saloon, but with a modified business plan.

The bar/restaurant at 3151 Main St. is slated to reopen by late June for dinner service, with a 4 p.m.-to-midnight, seven-day-a-week schedule. For now, that means no lunch service and no banquets upstairs.

That’s Curtin’s first effort to avoid both labor and supply shortages, as well as his own health issues that led to the shutdown last August of both the Steer and his Lake Effect Diner next door.

