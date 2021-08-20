Owners of Lake Effect Diner, The Steer appear at odds over future

Tucker Curtin cited labor shortages and supply chain issues as reasons for the closures. Erin Campbell-Curtin has promised to reopen the restaurants.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two Buffalo restaurants that closed earlier this week appear to be at odds over selling them.

Erin Campbell-Curtin is co-owner of Lake Effect Diner and The Steer on Main Street. Both closed earlier this week.

Her husband, Tucker Curtin, told Channel 2 that he was burned out, and he pointed to labor shortages and supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic.

But Erin followed up with a Facebook post, saying she wasn't consulted about the decision, and she promised to reopen the restaurants.

She told us she has filed to keep both places open, and she has declined to comment further until a judge's ruling.