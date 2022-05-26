Guercio & Sons properties, business is back on the market

The three current owners in the Guercio family want to retire, so ideally someone would buy the properties and the business, according to manager Vinnie Guercio.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A longtime Buffalo retail business is up for sale again.

Guercio & Sons Inc., a specialty grocery store and wholesaler founded in 1961, is on the market. The asking price for the business' properties at 234, 248, 250, 254 and 272 Grant St. is $1.9 million, according to an online listing.

The three current owners in the Guercio family want to retire, so ideally someone would buy the properties and the business, according to manager Vinnie Guercio. The business' sale would be negotiated separately, and he would remain the manager.

You can read more on this story on Buffalo Business First's website.