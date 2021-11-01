Uniland to start work on BestSelf headquarters this winter

Interior work has started but the bulk of the construction won’t begin until later, said Ryan Weisz, Uniland spokesman.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction to add a third floor to a Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus building that will be new headquarters for BestSelf Behavioral Health is expected to start this winter.

Interior work has started but the bulk of the construction won’t begin until later, said Ryan Weisz, Uniland spokesman. Various Buffalo board approvals are needed for the $5 million, 16,250-square-foot addition.

In May, BestSelf agreed to purchase the two-story 47,333-square-foot building at 899 Main St. from Uniland Development Corp. As part of the deal, the Amherst-based development company was retained to add a third story.