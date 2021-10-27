City Mission partners with insurer on specialty care unit

The Buffalo City Mission has found a partner to help pay for the post hospital-discharge services provided at its expanded downtown shelter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo City Mission has found a partner to help pay for the post hospital-discharge services provided at its expanded downtown shelter.

The agency has signed an agreement with Amerigroup WNY at Anthem to cover costs in its 13-bed recuperative care unit inside the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise.

The unit opened last year, providing hospitals with an option for patients who are homeless or do not have a safe place to be discharged to when their acute care needs are completed, but post-acute care is required.