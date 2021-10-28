Gold Wynn bringing 48 apartments to downtown's Athletic Club Building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Gold Wynn Asset Management LLC's 1,500 local apartments near capacity, Toronto-based developer Jeff Wynn plans to build more.
Gold Wynn will build 48 market-rate apartments at the Athletic Club Building that overlooks Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo.
Wynn, a partner in the company, said the apartments will anchor the 121-year-old, 196,494-square-foot building at 69 Delaware Ave. Gold Wynn plans to spend $12 million on the project, with work to start in early 2022 and be completed later in the year or in early 2023.
