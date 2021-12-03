Uniland proposes $45 million 'live-work-play' CrossPoint apartment project

More than 200 apartments are planned among four buildings that total 230,000 square feet on what is now a vacant 7.5-acre parcel.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Uniland Development Co. is turning a gateway parcel at its CrossPoint Business Park into an apartment-anchored project that could see more than 200 residential units developed on the land.

Uniland officials confirmed late Thursday they will be investing more than $45 million to develop the complex at the corner of North French Road and CrossPoint Parkway into the Residences at CrossPoint. More than 200 apartments are planned among four buildings that total 230,000 square feet on what is now a vacant 7.5-acre parcel.

“This is a prime residential location based on its walkability, park-like qualities and ease of access to local restaurants, businesses and nearby green space,” said Michael Montante, Uniland CEO.