WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Herr Automotive Group has added another Rochester-area dealership.

The Orchard Park-based auto group acquired Henderson Ford at 810 Ridge Road in Webster. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is West Herr’s 31st location and the eighth dealership in the Rochester area, according to Scott Bieler, president and CEO.