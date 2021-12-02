Wilson Foundation commits $100M to Western New York arts and cultural institutions

“It’s pretty amazing and really phenomenal for all of us,” said Michael Murphy, CEO at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, one of the recipients.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With just under 14 years remaining to spend down its assets, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has made a $100 million investment in Western New York’s arts and culture sector.

The foundation's largest commitment to date includes the creation of a $60 million endowment at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and $5 million in capital funds for both the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Strong National Museum of Play, plus funding commitments to 13 organizations for 10 years, beginning in 2022. There’s also funding to help the Community Foundation manage the endowment and ensure funding in perpetuity for arts and cultural institutions.

“It’s pretty amazing and really phenomenal for all of us,” said Michael Murphy, CEO at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, one of the recipients, who said a funding commitment of this length is virtually unheard of. “It’s wonderful to know you always have a source of funding that is consistent like that.”