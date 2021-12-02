Order's up! Rosina expands with meatballs in West Seneca

The plant, at 3100 Clinton St., will bring the company to three production facilities in Western New York and about 550 employees.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — It’s going to be snowy with a chance of meatballs in West Seneca next month, as Rosina Food Products opens its new meatball facility.

The plant, at 3100 Clinton St., will bring the company to three production facilities in Western New York and about 550 employees.

“With the new facility, our target is 40 new hires as we grow,” said Chris Tirone, vice president of marketing and customer engagement for Rosina. “We’re growing faster than the industry in our categories – pasta and meatballs.”