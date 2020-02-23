ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A fire in an outside fire pit spread to a house and caused $265,000 in damage Sunday afternoon in the Town of Newstead.

The Amherst Central Fire Department said the incident was reported by a passer-by, who said the back of the 1.5-story Main Road house was on fire. Officials said the fire pit was unattended and that the blaze spread to the outside porch before reaching the house.

Fire officials received the call at 12:16 p.m., and officials said the fire was placed under control 20 minutes later.

The Amherst Central Fire Department estimated $180,000 worth of damage to the house, which is on the 12000 block of Main Road, and $85,000 to the contents.

The Akron and Clarence Center fire companies assisted on the scene.

No one was hurt.

