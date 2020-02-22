BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a few weeks since a fire on Kilhoffer Street destroyed a community center under renovation by Buffalo Peacemakers and other groups.

That center was set to open in June, but last month's arson means they'll have to start all over.

The Rev. James Giles of Buffalo Peacemakers says many groups are jumping in to help with the new plans, which will be bigger than the former home on Kilhoffer Street.

"We have bigger plans you know to build an even larger space," he said. "Because the difficulty with an existing space, you had to squeeze what it is your dream was inside that building. Now we have the capacity and the liberty to create what it is that we want."

Pastor Giles said the investigation into who was responsible for setting the fire is narrowing down, and there could be someone charged soon.

