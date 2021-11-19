Turkeys dropped off at Buffalo City Mission ahead of Thanksgiving

Overall, the Buffalo City Mission has collected 1,500 or so turkeys for the big meal and deliveries next Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some people have gone out of their way to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving dinner on the table next week.

On Friday, it was the folks at Just Pizza dropping off 100 turkeys at the Buffalo City Mission.

West Herr dropped some off Friday, as well, with all of it cooked at the mission to be served to more than 5,000 people at the mission or through deliveries.

"We definitely want to love on the community, those that we serve, especially around the holidays because they feel forgotten, they feel downtrodden," Buffalo City Mission's Heather Mattiuzzo said.

"So we want to love on them with a warm Thanksgiving meal, and the community helps us provide that."

Overall, the City Mission has collected 1,500 or so turkeys for the big meal and deliveries next Thursday.