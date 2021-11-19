Here's what Thanksgiving foods you can pack in your carry-on luggage

TSA shares what Thanksgiving foods can go through security checkpoints.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the airports getting back to their pre-pandemic crowds and staffing issues potentially slowing things down for travelers, you don't want to get stopped by the TSA this Thanksgiving.

If you're planning on contributing something to the dinner table or bringing your leftovers back home, here's what you need to know about what Thanksgiving foods you can bring aboard the plane with you and which ones will have to go in your checked luggage.

According to the TSA, you can carry on the following Thanksgiving foods:

Baked goods: pies, cakes, cookies

Meats: turkey, chicken, ham, steak (frozen, cooked or uncooked)

Stuffing: cooked or uncooked

Casseroles and mac 'n' cheese (cooked in a pan, or as ingredients to be cooked later)

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Candy

Spices

Frozen ice packs

The following foods must go in your checked luggage:

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Alcohol (more than 3.4 ounces)

Canned fruit or vegetables

Jellies and jams

Maple syrup

Did somebody say cake? If you’ve decided to travel with this delicious treat, we have a piece of good news. No matter how you slice your cake it is good to go. Looking for a cake topper? Reach out to our team @AskTSA who can answer all your travel questions. pic.twitter.com/QKnIaZmtGn — TSA (@TSA) November 18, 2021

Food may need additional screening, so travelers should put it in a plastic bag.