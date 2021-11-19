Here's what Thanksgiving foods you can pack in your carry-on luggage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the airports getting back to their pre-pandemic crowds and staffing issues potentially slowing things down for travelers, you don't want to get stopped by the TSA this Thanksgiving.
If you're planning on contributing something to the dinner table or bringing your leftovers back home, here's what you need to know about what Thanksgiving foods you can bring aboard the plane with you and which ones will have to go in your checked luggage.
According to the TSA, you can carry on the following Thanksgiving foods:
- Baked goods: pies, cakes, cookies
- Meats: turkey, chicken, ham, steak (frozen, cooked or uncooked)
- Stuffing: cooked or uncooked
- Casseroles and mac 'n' cheese (cooked in a pan, or as ingredients to be cooked later)
- Fresh fruit and vegetables
- Candy
- Spices
- Frozen ice packs
The following foods must go in your checked luggage:
- Cranberry sauce
- Gravy
- Alcohol (more than 3.4 ounces)
- Canned fruit or vegetables
- Jellies and jams
- Maple syrup
Food may need additional screening, so travelers should put it in a plastic bag.
If you have more questions, you can visit the "What Can I Bring" section of the tsa.gov, or consult @ASKTsa on Twitter.