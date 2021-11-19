Here's what you need to know for 126 Annual YMCA Turkey Trot

Race organizers says there a few spots left, but they believe they will reach the 12,000 capacity before Thanksgiving.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are still spots left to participate in the 126th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day in Buffalo.

The 8k course begins on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo and finishes downtown near the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Pre-race packet pickup will take place Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday Nov. 24 at the Independent Health Family Branch Y located at 150 Tech Drive in Amherst near the ECC North Campus. Runners can pick up their packets daily between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm on those days. It is recommended to pick up your packet prior to race day. However, if you can't pick up your packet, before the race, you can pick it up on Thanksgiving Day between 7:00 am and 8:30 am at the Delaware Family YMCA.

If you cannot run in person, you can participate in the virtual Turkey Trot between Thursday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 28.

As always, in-race participants are invited to take part in the Annual Costume Contest before the event. Contestants need to be ready to take the stage in front of the Delaware Family YMCA at 8:25 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best group and individual costumes.

Proceeds from the YMCA Turkey Trot help fund Y programs that empower youth and improve community health.

If you are participating, you are asked to remember to bring your ID, wristband and mask during the race.