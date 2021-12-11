Trini Ross formally introduced as U.S. Attorney for New York's Western District

The Fredonia and UB law school graduate is the top federal prosecutor for the Buffalo and Rochester areas, and the first Black woman to hold the position.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York officially has a new U.S. Attorney tonight.

Trini Ross was sworn into the position Friday afternoon after she was nominated and confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this year.

The Fredonia and University at Buffalo law school graduate is now the top federal prosecutor for the Buffalo and Rochester areas, and the first Black woman to hold the position.

Ross took part in an investiture ceremony at Hutch Tech in downtown Buffalo Friday evening. This type of ceremony formally confers a rank on a particular person.

As U.S. Attorney, Ross is responsible for federal cases that are brought from the 17 counties included in the Western District.

Most recently, Ross served as the Director of Investigations, Legal Division, with the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General since 2018.

Ross was nominated by President Joseph Biden in July and her commission was signed on Oct. 5 after unanimously being confirmed on Sept. 30. Ross was actually sworn in on Oct. 13 by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, who administered the oath of office.