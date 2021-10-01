Senate confirms Trini Ross as US Attorney for Western District of New York

"Trini Ross’s swift confirmation echoes everything that has been said about her since I recommended her earlier this year. She is a compassionate, brilliant attorney and the Western District of New York is in good hands with her at the helm. As I have said many times, Trini is a consummate Western New Yorker whose roots here go all the way back to Hutch Tech. She knows what it means to live in this community as a woman of color, the first ever in this role, and she knows exactly what this community needs from its United States Attorney. I wish her all the best."