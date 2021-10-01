Senate confirms Trini Ross as US Attorney for Western District of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York native Trini Ross has been confirmed by the Senate as the new US Attorney for Western District of New York.
Ross replaces James P. Kennedy, Jr., who served as U.S. Attorney of the WNY district since 2016.
Ross, a graduate of SUNY Fredonia and UB Law School, was nominated by President Joe Biden earlier this year. She will be the first African-American female to serve in the position.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (NY) issued the following statement:
"Trini Ross’s swift confirmation echoes everything that has been said about her since I recommended her earlier this year. She is a compassionate, brilliant attorney and the Western District of New York is in good hands with her at the helm. As I have said many times, Trini is a consummate Western New Yorker whose roots here go all the way back to Hutch Tech. She knows what it means to live in this community as a woman of color, the first ever in this role, and she knows exactly what this community needs from its United States Attorney. I wish her all the best."
Ross served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District from 2012 through 2017. While there, she served as the senior litigation counsel and the chief of the anti-fraud and corruption section.
The Western District of New York includes 17 counties: Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung.
