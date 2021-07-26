President Biden nominates Trini Ross to be next US Attorney for the Western District of New York

If confirmed, Ross would replace current U.S. Attorney JP Kennedy, who has held the position since October, 2016.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joseph Biden on Monday announced his nominee to become the next U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

If confirmed by Congress, Trini E. Ross, a graduate of SUNY Fredonia and UB Law School, will become the first African-American female to serve in the position.

Ross has served as the Director of Investigations, Legal Division, with the National Science Foundation's Office of the Inspector General since 2018. She's also been an adjunct professor at UB Law School since 2006.

Ross was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District from 2012 through 2017. While there, she served as the senior litigation counsel and the chief of the anti-fraud and corruption section.

Ross would replace current U.S. Attorney JP Kennedy, who has served in the post since October, 2016. 2 On Your Side has reached out to Kennedy for comment.

The Western District of New York includes 17 counties: Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung.

